Geode Capital Management LLC Has $379.27 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $379,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $460.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

