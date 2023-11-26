Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 970,327 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,327 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $450,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ferguson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

