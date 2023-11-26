Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 93,018 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $447,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $39,619,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.47.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.