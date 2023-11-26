Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 84,872 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $485,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

