Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 69,858 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $409,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAA opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

