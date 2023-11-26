Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,258 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $388,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 94.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 113.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.73. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.