Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 285,500 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $464,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,797,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,765,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 62,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

