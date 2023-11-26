Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 187,687 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,612,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $467,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

