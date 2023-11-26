Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 395,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $402,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after purchasing an additional 541,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,259,000 after buying an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

