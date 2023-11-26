Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $452,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,195.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,916.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6,034.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,412.79 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

