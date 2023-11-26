Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $371,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

ATO stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

