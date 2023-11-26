Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $435,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,515.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

