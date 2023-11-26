Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,151,484 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $380,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of PLTR opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $416,557.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,117 shares of company stock worth $6,202,095. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

