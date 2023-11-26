Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 112,227 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $365,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

