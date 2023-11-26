Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

