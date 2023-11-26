Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,192,000 after purchasing an additional 188,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 120.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.86.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

