Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

