First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $421,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

