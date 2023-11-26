Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,248 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 827,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.50 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

