FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.26.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

