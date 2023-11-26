Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,354 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

