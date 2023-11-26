ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.60 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.87 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

