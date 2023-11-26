Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.