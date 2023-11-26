Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,015,000 after buying an additional 267,208 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 287,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APPS

Digital Turbine Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.