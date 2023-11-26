D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 179 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $433.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $435.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

