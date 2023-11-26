D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

