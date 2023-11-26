D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Kroger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kroger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,607,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

