D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,705,000 after purchasing an additional 981,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.