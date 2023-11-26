D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.