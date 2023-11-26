D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 26,638 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

