D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,149 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 201,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 77,860 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $84.78 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

