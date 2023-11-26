D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.04 and a 200-day moving average of $396.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

