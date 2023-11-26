D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 561 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

