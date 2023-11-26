Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Trading Up 0.6 %

SGEN stock opened at $214.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

