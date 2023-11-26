Covestor Ltd Sells 745 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 112.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 356,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 231,114 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 128,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

