Covestor Ltd Sells 190 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,712 shares of company stock worth $630,939. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.