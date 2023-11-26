Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 291.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,596 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $3,598,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.