Covestor Ltd Purchases 4,528 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 18,866.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.