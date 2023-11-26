Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,073 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 151.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 13.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

