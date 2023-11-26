Covestor Ltd Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Stryker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 396,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $293.64 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $226.16 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.