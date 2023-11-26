Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 818.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

