Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 217.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,815,000 after purchasing an additional 436,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $112.95 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock worth $743,191 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

