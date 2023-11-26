Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Perficient were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

