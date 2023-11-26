Covestor Ltd Has $87,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399 shares of company stock valued at $614,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

