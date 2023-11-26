Covestor Ltd Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 788.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REYN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REYN opened at $26.08 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

