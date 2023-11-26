Covestor Ltd Has $80,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.