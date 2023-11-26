Covestor Ltd Has $79,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $812.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $813.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

