Covestor Ltd Has $73,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.16.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

