Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $235,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

