Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $433.67 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $435.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.